Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $97,057,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after buying an additional 791,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

