HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 112,058 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

