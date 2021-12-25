Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stake Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 1,863.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilltop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.65 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

