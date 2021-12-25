Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.06

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.06 and traded as high as C$41.16. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.35, with a volume of 288,660 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCG. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2600004 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.