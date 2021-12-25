Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

