Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,437.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

