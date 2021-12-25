Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,459,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 571,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

