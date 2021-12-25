ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. ICF International posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,504. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth $3,656,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

