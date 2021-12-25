ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.74 or 0.07958518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.73 or 0.99950375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

