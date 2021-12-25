Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.23. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.