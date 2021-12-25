Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

