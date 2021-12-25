IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IMV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 190,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,662. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

