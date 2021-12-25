IMV (TSE:IMV) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

IMV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$135.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

