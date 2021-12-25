Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 627 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Newmont were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Newmont by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 77.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

