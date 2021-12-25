Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

NYSE MMC opened at $170.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.