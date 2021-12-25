Independent Advisor Alliance Has $254,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 674.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.31 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.