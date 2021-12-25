Independent Advisor Alliance Has $341,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Corteva by 26.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva by 9.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Corteva by 39.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Corteva by 50.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 140,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

