Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $315,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

