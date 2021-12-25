Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 763 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Woodward were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

