ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

