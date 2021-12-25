ING Groep NV Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

ROK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

