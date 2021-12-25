ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.