ING Groep NV Has $3.28 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

VRSK stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.35. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

