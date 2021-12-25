ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

AME opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

