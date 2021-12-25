ING Groep NV Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $166.45 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.