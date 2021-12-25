ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $262.90 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

