ING Groep NV Takes $2.65 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 702,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 647,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

