Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.40.

INGR opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

