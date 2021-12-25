Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INBX. JMP Securities raised their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,963,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

