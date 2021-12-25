InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lowered to Hold at Barclays

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

OTCMKTS:INNV traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,188,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,926. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

