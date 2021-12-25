InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lowered to Hold at Barclays

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.
OTCMKTS:INNV traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,188,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,926. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
