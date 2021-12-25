Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $250.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

