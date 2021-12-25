Innovative Portfolios Acquires 740 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in International Paper were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after buying an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after buying an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

