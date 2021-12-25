Innovative Portfolios Buys 133 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Allstate were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 7,723.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 209.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

