Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.44

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.95. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.
In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
