Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.44

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.95. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

