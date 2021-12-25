Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 3.6%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.26. 15,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,559,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,836,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,339,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

