Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sells $203,520.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sophia Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

