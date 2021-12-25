Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells 10,530 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $19.05 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $1,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 41.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $4,898,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 108.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $10,075,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

