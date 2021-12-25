Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 1,237 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $22,340.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64.

CHPT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.