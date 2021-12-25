Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $14,117,018.80 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

