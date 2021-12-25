Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $14,117,018.80 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
