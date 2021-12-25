Insider Selling: Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Major Shareholder Sells $303,375.26 in Stock

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Esports Technologies stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Technologies by 346.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Esports Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Esports Technologies by 82.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esports Technologies by 432.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

