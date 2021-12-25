Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $369,835.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00.

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

