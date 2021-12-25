Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $1,049,743.80 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $1,049,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25.

QuantumScape stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $122.70.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 100.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 61.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

