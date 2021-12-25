Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $623,920.08 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
