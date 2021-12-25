Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $623,920.08 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,831,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

