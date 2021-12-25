Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $222,800.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65.

W opened at $204.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.08. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 262.02 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

