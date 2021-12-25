Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

