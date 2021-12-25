Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

