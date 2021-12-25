Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 162,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 191,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.