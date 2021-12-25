Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.88. 129,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 166,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.