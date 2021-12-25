Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.19. 23,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 24,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000.

