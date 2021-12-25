Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.95 and last traded at $97.68. Approximately 1,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.